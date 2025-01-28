Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return to be live-streamed: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, Indian broadcasters have agreed to live-stream Virat Kohli's comeback game in the Ranji Trophy.
The decision was taken considering Kohli's massive popularity and the high demand of the match among the public.
JioCinema has taken the responsibility of streaming this much-awaited event, which will see Delhi face-off against Railways at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Training details
Kohli's preparation for Ranji Trophy return
Meanwhile, Kohli has started his training for the next Ranji Trophy match. He was spotted running and playing football as part of his warm-up.
Although Kohli was offered captaincy for the match, the former Indian captain decided to turn it down.
Ahead of the upcoming challenges, he has also been training with former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar.
Fan access
DDCA's arrangements for Kohli's Ranji comeback
To accommodate fans excited to see Kohli's return, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made special arrangements. They have reserved 10,000 free seats for the same.
The association has also ramped up private security personnel and alerted Delhi Police considering the increased attention around the event.
Practice highlights
How Kohli fared in practice session
During his practice session, Kohli showed agile footwork and impressive strokes against spinners and pacers alike.
He spent quite some time tackling the spinners before moving on to face the pacers on an adjacent strip.
The roster had a mix of as many as five bowlers, both left-arm and right-arm, who were tasked with testing Kohli's skills against pace.
Fielding prowess
Fielding skills on display
In the post-afternoon session, Kohli displayed his fielding skills in the slips. He stayed alert throughout and pulled off a stunning catch with his exceptional footwork.
The Indian batter confidently held onto every catch sent his way.
As the session ended, the 36-year-old joined his teammates for a run around the ground before calling it a day.
Return
Return to domestic cricket
Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance was in 2012, against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad, where he managed scores of 14 and 43 in his side's two innings respectively.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings at an average of 48.23. His tally includes 37 tons and 39 fifties.
Notably, 9,230 of his runs have come for India in Test cricket.