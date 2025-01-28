What's the story

In a major development, Indian broadcasters have agreed to live-stream Virat Kohli's comeback game in the Ranji Trophy.

The decision was taken considering Kohli's massive popularity and the high demand of the match among the public.

JioCinema has taken the responsibility of streaming this much-awaited event, which will see Delhi face-off against Railways at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.