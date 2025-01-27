What's the story

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is staring at a possible absence from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The reason? A back injury which needs to be assessed by New Zealand-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten, as per TOI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started looking at possible replacements for Bumrah, given the tight schedule before the tournament starts next month.