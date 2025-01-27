Bumrah's Champions Trophy participation depends on New Zealand doctor
What's the story
India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is staring at a possible absence from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
The reason? A back injury which needs to be assessed by New Zealand-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten, as per TOI.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started looking at possible replacements for Bumrah, given the tight schedule before the tournament starts next month.
Contingency measures
BCCI's backup plans and potential replacements
Bumrah has been picked for the Champions Trophy and is also in the squad for the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12. However, his fitness continues to be a concern.
The BCCI has time till February 11 to make changes to the Champions Trophy team.
Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj are being considered as possible replacements if Bumrah fails to recover in time.
Injury history
Bumrah's previous treatment and current condition
Notably, Dr. Schouten isn't new to Bumrah's case. He had treated the pacer after he missed the T20 World Cup in 2022 due to a similar issue.
Bumrah didn't bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test earlier this month, complaining of back discomfort.
After this, he and other fast bowlers were advised a three-week offloading process, refraining from any strenuous physical activity including basic fitness training.
Rehabilitation
Bumrah's recovery process and future plans
The BCCI's medical team was to assess Bumrah's condition after the offloading process, which concluded last week.
"The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback," a source from the board revealed.
Both the board and Bumrah are wary of hurrying his recovery, keeping in mind his long-term importance to the team.