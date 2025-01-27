Lisandro Martinez's deflected shot secures Manchester United's victory over Fulham
What's the story
Manchester United edged past Fulham with a narrow 1-0 win in the Premier League, courtesy of Lisandro Martinez's deflected shot.
The win was Ruben Amorim's fourth Premier League triumph as Manchester United boss.
The match was mostly uneventful until the 78th minute when Martinez's strike from outside the box took a deflection off Sasa Lukic and went past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Game changer
Collyer's crucial save and United's defensive strategy
Toby Collyer, a 21-year-old Manchester United substitute, made a vital 89th-minute save by heading away Joachim Andersen's corner attempt.
His teammates celebrated the pivotal moment that ensured their victory.
United played defensively throughout the match with no shots until the 42nd minute and just one on target throughout the game.
Missed chances
Fulham's missed opportunities and United's offside goal
Fulham had a number of chances to equalize but failed to do so.
Rodrigo Muniz shot over from close range during stoppage time, missing a key opportunity to level the scores.
Meanwhile, Manchester United's Amad Diallo had his celebrations cut short by a VAR offside call after initially believing he had scored another goal for his side.
Details
Match stats and points table
`Fulham had 0.67 expected goals compared to the visitors' 0.25. The hosts had 9 attempts with three shots on target. Visitors United had one shot on target from just 4 attempts.
Fulham had 22 touches in the opposition box with the Red Devils managing 8. Fulham had 51% ball possession.
In terms of the points table, United rose to 12th (29 points). This was their 8th win after 23 matchweeks and third away from home.
Fulham are placed 10th.
Opta stats
Manchester United manage their dominance over Fulham
United have won each of their last 8 Premier League games against Fulham and are unbeaten in 9 (D1).
Since a 3-1 win over Brighton, Fulham are winless in each of their last 5 Premier League home games.
Three of United's last four 1-0 wins in the league have against Fulham with goals in the 78th minute or later.
Fulham have won just one of their last 19 Premier League matches against United (L15 D3).
Do you know?
Martinez continues to score away from home
All three of Martinez's Premier League goals have come away from Old Trafford. He scored against Arsenal in January 2023 and versus Liverpool in December 2024 before tonight's clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Poll