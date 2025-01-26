Nitish Reddy's injury sparks debate on workload management
What's the story
Promising Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England with a side strain.
The 21-year-old all-rounder picked up the injury after playing the first match of the five-game series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Despite his impressive performance, including two remarkable catches, Reddy won't be featuring further in the series.
Workload concerns
Chopra questions Reddy's physical readiness for international cricket
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, has opined Reddy's injury could be a result of his body not adapting to the demands and pressure of international cricket yet.
"Workload and pressure go hand in hand," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
Chopra then explained how playing five Tests in Australia, batting regularly, and even bowling a bit, could have affected a young player like Reddy, adding "When you start playing international cricket, the workload is different."
Career progression
Reddy's journey to international cricket and injury update
Reddy made his international debut for India in the T20I series against Bangladesh last year.
He first shot to fame came in the Indian Premier League 2024, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Reddy will miss the entire series against England due to his injury.
Meanwhile, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Reddy amassed 298 runs at an average of 37.25 including one ton.
With the ball, he managed five wickets.
Squad changes
BCCI announces replacements for injured players
After Reddy's injury, the BCCI announced Shivam Dube as his replacement in the squad.
Dube was a member of India's ICC T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024 and last played a T20I match in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, the board also gave an update on Rinku Singh, who will miss the third T20I due to a lower-back spasm.