What's the story

Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy defending champions, have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming Elite Group A match against Meghalaya, starting January 30 (Thursday).

The squad will be devoid of Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer, as they regroup for the England ODI series.

The likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, and Atharva Ankolekar have been recalled to strengthen the squad.