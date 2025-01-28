Jannik Sinner withdraws from Rotterdam Open after Australian Open victory
What's the story
Jannik Sinner, the 2025 Australian Open champion, has pulled out of the upcoming 2025 Rotterdam Open.
The Italian tennis star cited a need for rest after his grueling win in Melbourne as the reason behind the decision.
This comes after Sinner clinched his second consecutive Australian Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev in a one-sided final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.
Official announcement
Sinner's statement on withdrawal
In an official statement, Sinner expressed his disappointment at not being able to defend his Rotterdam Open title.
He said, "After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open. My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia."
The 23-year-old had won this tournament in 2024 by defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur.
Director's response
Tournament director expresses disappointment
Richard Krajicek, the tournament director of the Rotterdam Open, was disappointed at Sinner's withdrawal.
He said it was a 'great shame' that Sinner won't be traveling to the Netherlands for the event.
"The Australian Open has been long and tough for Jannik," said Krajicek. "It is a great shame for both him and us that his efforts are preventing him from participating in Rotterdam."
Doping
Will Sinner face tennis ban?
Notably, Sinner continues to be entangled in his doping case, which could now lead to a two-year ban for him.
The 23-year-old had tested positive twice for the steroid clostebol in March last year. However, he was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) later appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), asking for a ban of up to two years.
New leader
Carlos Alcaraz to lead Rotterdam Open
With Sinner's withdrawal, Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz will now be the top seed at the Rotterdam Open.
The Spaniard had earlier suffered a quarter-final exit at the 2025 Australian Open after losing to Novak sDjokovic in straight sets.
He will be accompanied by other top players including Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Andrey Rublev in the tournament's main draw.