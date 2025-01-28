Coco Gauff urges Roger Federer to launch women's Laver Cup
What's the story
Coco Gauff, one of the biggest names in women's tennis, has made a passionate appeal to Roger Federer to create a women's edition of the iconic Laver Cup.
The annual event, co-founded by Federer, currently features only male players from Team Europe and Team World.
Gauff took to social media platform Instagram to voice her opinion, calling for the inclusion of top female players in such tournaments.
Career highlights
Gauff's proposal comes at a time when she is one of the top 10 players in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
She shares the honor with fellow Americans Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, and the 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys.
Her suggestion for a women's Laver Cup seeks to give these top-tier female players an opportunity to compete on an international stage.
Tournament considerations
Discussions on women's Laver Cup have been initiated
The idea of a women's Laver Cup isn't new. Tony Godsick, who worked with Federer to launch the original tournament, has previously spoken about the possibility of such an event.
"It will take a little time to think about a fitting format for a tournament with women," he said last year, adding that careful consideration is needed before making this change.
Tournament format
Women's participation in existing Laver Cup dismissed
Despite suggestions for women to play in the current Laver Cup, Godsick has ruled that out.
He stressed on the uniqueness of the current format and its success, adding that including women would make it like the Hopman Cup, a mixed-gender event.
This shows a preference for keeping the distinct identity of each tournament rather than combining them into one competition.
Information
Gauff lost Australian Open quarter-final
Gauff recently suffered a quarter-final exit at the 2025 Australian Open, losing to Paula Badosa. The win saw Badosa enter a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time. The 27-year-old Spaniard beat Gauff 7-5, 6-4 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.