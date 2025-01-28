What's the story

Tennis star Rafael Nadal's coach Toni Nadal has cast doubts over the legitimacy of Novak Djokovic's perpetual injuries.

The skepticism comes after Djokovic withdrew from the 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev, citing a hamstring injury. The Serb dropped the first set before pulling out of the match.

The injury was reportedly sustained during a quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz.