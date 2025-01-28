What's the story

Indian cricket team veterans Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are all set to return for the final round of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy group stage.

The development comes after a new mandate by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking players to play domestic matches.

The directive was issued after India's disappointing performance during their Australian tour and has been backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

However, legend Sunil Gavaskar has questioned a BCCI's protocol.