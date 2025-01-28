'Getting medical certificate child's play,' Sunil Gavaskar warns BCCI
What's the story
Indian cricket team veterans Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are all set to return for the final round of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy group stage.
The development comes after a new mandate by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking players to play domestic matches.
The directive was issued after India's disappointing performance during their Australian tour and has been backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir.
However, legend Sunil Gavaskar has questioned a BCCI's protocol.
Policy details
BCCI's mandate aims to strengthen domestic cricket
The BCCI's mandate reads, "Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts."
The policy seeks to keep players engaged with the domestic cricket ecosystem, promote talent development, keep them match fit, and strengthen the overall domestic structure.
Exceptions will only be made under extraordinary circumstances and require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee.
Injury concerns
Gavaskar's concerns over players skipping domestic matches
Despite the mandate, Kohli and Rahul missed their respective matches due to injuries. Kohli had a neck sprain while Rahul an elbow injury.
This led former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar to raise concerns in a column for Sportstar.
He warned BCCI about the ease of getting medical certificates and said injured players should report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treatment and recovery assessment by BCCI's medical team.
Protocol query
Gavaskar questions BCCI's injury protocol
Gavaskar also questioned BCCI's injury protocol for contracted players, saying they should report to the NCA as soon as an injury occurs.
He added only after being certified fit by BCCI experts at the NCA, can they resume playing for India.
He also raised the possibility of players opting out of earlier games due to non-injury reasons, a matter he believes will be clarified soon.