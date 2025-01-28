Stuart MacGill returns to cricket amid battle over drug deal
What's the story
In a major development, former Australia Test leg-spinner Stuart MacGill has made a surprising return to cricket at the age of 53.
This comes as he continues to battle legal issues over his alleged involvement in a $330,000 cocaine deal.
Last year, MacGill had pleaded not guilty in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court to charges stemming from the incident.
Here are further details.
Comeback
MacGill's return to cricket amid ongoing trial
Despite the legal battle, MacGill is back on the cricket field. He recently played for the ACT Over 50s cricket team and looked fit and competitive.
MacGill took 214 wickets from 47 international matches for Australia during his career between 1998 and 2008.
The charges against him allege that he facilitated a $330,000 drug deal.
On-field performance
MacGill looked fitness in recent match
A video clip of MacGill playing for the ACT Over 50s has emerged online, displaying his skills on the field.
In one instance, a batter hit a big sweep against him, but he responded with a few impressive deliveries.
Off the field, MacGill looked relaxed and fit in team photos, wearing a new blue and yellow uniform.
Legal update
MacGill's legal proceedings and upcoming trial
The jury in MacGill's first trial was discharged last November, and he is now waiting for a date for a new trial.
Despite the serious allegations against him, he showed minimal signs of stress during his recent cricket match.
The charges against MacGill stem from an April 2021 incident where $330,000 was allegedly exchanged for 1kg of cocaine.