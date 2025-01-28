What's the story

In a historic achievement, promising Indian talent Gongadi Trisha became the first-ever player to score a century in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

She accomplished the incredible feat during India's Super Sixes match against Scotland at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Trisha reached the landmark off just 53 deliveries, in what is a major moment for women's cricket.