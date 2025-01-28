Gongadi Trisha scores first-ever ton of U-19 Women's T20 WC
What's the story
In a historic achievement, promising Indian talent Gongadi Trisha became the first-ever player to score a century in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
She accomplished the incredible feat during India's Super Sixes match against Scotland at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
Trisha reached the landmark off just 53 deliveries, in what is a major moment for women's cricket.
Record-breaking
Trisha surpasses previous record in U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Trisha's century not only marked a first in the tournament's history but also set a new record for the highest individual score.
She broke England batter Grace Scrivens's previous record of 93 runs against Ireland in January 2023.
Trisha ended her innings with an unbeaten 110 runs off just 59 balls, studded with 13 boundaries and 4 maximums.
Match impact
Trisha propels India to commanding total
Trisha's historic century was instrumental in India's mammoth total of 208/1.
She added a mammoth 147-run opening partnership with G Kamalini, who scored a decent 51 runs off 42 balls.
The partnership laid the foundation for India's intimidating score and highlighted the duo's batting skills in this high-stakes clash against Scotland.
Career highlights
Trisha's consistent performance
Trisha's century further enhances her phenomenal record in Under-19 women's cricket.
She was the leading run-scorer at the Under-19 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, scoring 159 runs in five matches at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 120.45.
Her performance was instrumental in India winning the tournament unbeaten.
Trisha is also topping the run charts in this edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.