What's the story

Team India is currently 2-0 up in the ongoing home T20I against England and their spinners largely deserve the credit.

The Brits lost 19 wickets in the first two games combined, out of which 11 went to spinners.

The likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have been on a roll on this series.

Here we decode England's struggles versus Indian spinners in the ongoing series.