Jos Buttler has created history by becoming the first English cricketer to hit 150 sixes in T20 Internationals.

He achieved the milestone during the second India versus England T20I match in Chennai.

Before the game, Buttler already had 148 sixes under his belt.

He added three more during his 45-run stay as England posted 167/9 in a losing cause.

Here we look at the batters with 150-plus T20I sixes.