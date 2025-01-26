4 batters with 150-plus sixes in T20I cricket
Jos Buttler has created history by becoming the first English cricketer to hit 150 sixes in T20 Internationals.
He achieved the milestone during the second India versus England T20I match in Chennai.
Before the game, Buttler already had 148 sixes under his belt.
He added three more during his 45-run stay as England posted 167/9 in a losing cause.
Here we look at the batters with 150-plus T20I sixes.
#4
Jos Buttler -151 sixes
Buttler completed 150 sixes with his second maximum in the Chennai game before hitting one more.
With his latest knock, the England skipper has raced to 3,502 runs across 131 T20Is at 36.10.
In addition to a ton, he has smashed 26 fifties as his strike rate is a stunning 147.2.
Notably, he is England's leading run-getter in the format.
#3
Muhammad Waseem - 158 sixes
In Muhammad Waseem, we also have a non full-member team batter on this list. The UAE star has cleared the ropes 158 times in just 69 matches so far.
He has amassed 2,515 T20I runs at an impressive average of 39.29. His tally includes 20 fifties and as many as three tons.
The batter's strike rate of 155.53 is a testimony of his big-hitting abilities.
#2
Martin Guptill - 173 sixes
Former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill held the record for most sixes in T20I cricket until September 2022.
Across his 13-year career (122 T20I matches), Guptill smashed a staggering 173 sixes and over 300 other boundaries.
Meanwhile, the batter finished his T20I career with 3,531 runs at 31.81. He struck two tons and 20 fifties from 122 matches.
His strike rate reads 135.70.
#4
Rohit Sharma - 205 sixes
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is the only player in T20I history to have hit more than 200 sixes.
He achieved the feat during the 2024 T20 World Cup and announced his T20I retirement right after the tournament concluded.
His career tally reads an impressive 205 sixes in just 159 matches.
Rohit signed off with 4,231 T20I runs at 32.05. His strike-rate was an impressive 140.89 as he registered 37 50-plus scores, including five centuries.