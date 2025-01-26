What's the story

Australia continued their unbeaten streak in the Women's Ashes, defeating England in the final WT20I match at Adelaide Oval.

Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown, was too good for England.

The visitors were reduced to 48/7 before being bowled out for a paltry 90 runs in 17.3 overs.

Here we decode England's lowest totals in women's T20Is.