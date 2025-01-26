Presenting England's lowest totals in Women's T20Is
What's the story
Australia continued their unbeaten streak in the Women's Ashes, defeating England in the final WT20I match at Adelaide Oval.
Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown, was too good for England.
The visitors were reduced to 48/7 before being bowled out for a paltry 90 runs in 17.3 overs.
Here we decode England's lowest totals in women's T20Is.
#1
87/10 vs Australia, 2015
England had a hard time while chasing a paltry-looking 108 in the 2015 Hove WT20I.
The Aussie pacers were sensational with the new ball as the hosts were reduced to 28/5.
Though Katherine Sciver-Brunt (20) and Lydia Greenway (26) tried to steady the ship, the lower-order batters failed to showcase resistance once the duo was dismissed.
England were hence bundled out for 87/10 in 19.1 overs.
#2
90/10 vs Australia, 2025
England's batting order crumbled under Australia's bowling onslaught in the recent Adelaide WT20I.
Chasing 163, the visitors lost key players early on, with Sophia Dunkley being dismissed by Brown on her first ball.
Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (17) and Heather Knight (40) were the only England players to enter double digits as the team was folded for 90/10 in 17.3 overs.
This was England's second-lowest total in T20Is.
#3
96 vs India, 2010
It was the 2010 Mumbai match against India and England needed to chase down 127 for victory.
They seemed well placed at 78/3 before a sudden collapse hit them.
The slump started with the run-out of the well-set Lydia Greenway, who made 29.
Gouher Sultana (2/16) and Punam Raut (3/12) then ran through their middle order England were all-out for 96, losing their last seven wickets for just 18 runs.
#4
96 vs Australia, 2018
England posted 96/10 in the 2010 Brabourne game as well.
Australia were their nemisis this time again as none of the English batters could make a significant mark in the first innings.
Alice Davidson-Richards (24) and Tammy Beaumont (17) were the only ones to cross the 15-run mark as the team lost wickets at regular intervals.
Australia (97/2) chased down the total in just 11.3 overs.