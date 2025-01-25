What's the story

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced its teams for the upcoming all-format series against Ireland in February 2025.

The tour will comprise a solitary Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The Test squad has two fresh faces in the form of legspinner Vincent Masekesa and top-order batter Nicholas Welch.

The series will kick off with the lone Test from February 6-10 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.