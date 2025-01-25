Zimbabwe announce squads for Ireland tour, includes two uncapped players
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced its teams for the upcoming all-format series against Ireland in February 2025.
The tour will comprise a solitary Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is.
The Test squad has two fresh faces in the form of legspinner Vincent Masekesa and top-order batter Nicholas Welch.
The series will kick off with the lone Test from February 6-10 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe's tour to continue with white-ball matches
After the Test match, the tour will continue with white-ball matches in Harare.
The ODIs will be played on February 14, 16, and 18. The T20Is will be played on February 22, 23, and 25.
This series comes after Zimbabwe's home Test series against Afghanistan where they lost by a margin of 1-0.
Uncapped players Masekesa and Welch to debut
The 27-year-old Masekesa and 26-year-old Welch have been picked for their outstanding domestic performances.
Masekesa has picked 49 wickets in 15 first-class matches, while Welch has scored 1,216 runs at an average of 31 in 26 first-class games.
Welch made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia in October 2023 and will now play for the national team in the longer format of the game.
Raza to miss Test match, Williams declared fit
Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza won't be available for the Test match due to prior commitments in the ILT20, which concludes on February 9. However, Raza will return to lead the T20I squad.
Sean Williams has been declared fit after battling a back injury during the Afghanistan series. The availability of this seasoned all-rounder is confirmed for the upcoming matches against Ireland.
Zimbabwe's ODI and T20I squads see changes
The ODI squad has seen two changes as Wessly Madhevere and Nyasha Mayavo replaced Dion Myers and Joylord Gumbie.
Myers stays in the T20I squad, along with Johnathan Campbell, Tony Munyonga, and Mayavo.
The overhauled T20I squad has seen Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano being dropped for the 20-over games.
Here's the Test squad
Test squad: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.
Here's the ODI squad
ODI squad: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.
Here's the T20I squad
T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri.