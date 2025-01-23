What's the story

Grace Harris, a key player of the Australian women's cricket team, has said that her team is eyeing a 16-0 clean sweep in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

This comes after Australia clinched the series with a six-run win over England in the second WT20I in Canberra.

Harris was instrumental in the win, scoring a brilliant 35 runs off just 17 balls, helping Australia to 185/5.