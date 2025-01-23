Women's Ashes: Australia's Grace Harris eyes 16-0 sweep against England
What's the story
Grace Harris, a key player of the Australian women's cricket team, has said that her team is eyeing a 16-0 clean sweep in the ongoing Women's Ashes.
This comes after Australia clinched the series with a six-run win over England in the second WT20I in Canberra.
Harris was instrumental in the win, scoring a brilliant 35 runs off just 17 balls, helping Australia to 185/5.
Past performance
Harris reflects on previous series and future ambitions
Looking back at the last series in 2023, Harris told BBC Test Match Special it felt like a loss when England erased a 6-0 deficit and drew the series.
The Aussies only retained the Ashes instead of winning them outright.
"Of course I have thought about 16-0," she said, adding that "a whitewash would be outstanding."
Competitive spirit
Harris anticipates strong response from England
Harris admitted the English team was competitive, and she wanted to "embarrass" them with a clean sweep.
She also expected a strong comeback from England in the remaining WT20I and four-day WTest match in Melbourne, which has four points.
Despite Australia's dominance till now, England had chances to level the series but missed out on their pursuits.
Winning streak
Australia secure sixth consecutive Women's Ashes win
Notably, the recent victory also marks Australia's sixth consecutive win in the Women's Ashes.
However, no team has ever managed a clean sweep in this multi-format series since its inception in 2013.
In the last series on Australian soil in 2022, England couldn't win a single match but earned four points through two washouts and a drawn Test.