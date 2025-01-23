What's the story

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has reportedly missed another training session due to an injury at the 2025 Australian Open.

The news comes just ahead of his much-awaited men's singles semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian star had earlier triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals despite his physical setback.

Notably, Djokovic had become the first man to reach 50 major semi-finals.