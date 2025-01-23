Australian Open: Will injured Novak Djokovic feature in semi-final?
What's the story
Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has reportedly missed another training session due to an injury at the 2025 Australian Open.
The news comes just ahead of his much-awaited men's singles semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Rod Laver Arena.
The Serbian star had earlier triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals despite his physical setback.
Notably, Djokovic had become the first man to reach 50 major semi-finals.
Training disruptions
Djokovic has canceled training sessions
Djokovic has now skipped two consecutive days of practice, raising concerns over his fitness for the upcoming match against Zverev.
The nature of his left leg injury is reportedly similar to a hamstring issue he overcame to win the Australian Open in 2023.
The Serb was seen in discomfort during his match against Alcaraz, even seeking medical help on court.
Recovery efforts
Djokovic beat Alcaraz despite injury
Despite his injury, Djokovic was able to defeat Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
However, the physical setback compelled him to cancel a scheduled training session with coach Andy Murray on Wednesday.
Looking ahead, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has booked Court 16 for a practice session at 1pm local time on Friday, just before his semi-final match against Zverev starts.
Mental strength
Djokovic's concerns and determination
After defeating Alcaraz, Djokovic had expressed concerns about his physical condition but remained determined.
He said, "I'll take it day by day. Now it's really about recovery. I'm concerned. I am, to be honest, physically."
Despite the challenges, he hopes to clinch his 25th major title and a record 11th at the Australian Open.
Recovery process
Djokovic vies for much-awaited encounter
Ahead of his match against Zverev, Djokovic has been spending time with his physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic. However, it is still not known if he will recover fully before the much-awaited match.
Despite his current injury, Djokovic has an impressive 8-4 record against Zverev in the ATP head-to-head series, including a 3-0 lead at Grand Slams.
Records
First man to reach 50 major semi-finals
After beating Alcaraz, Djokovic became the first man to reach 50 singles semi-finals at Grand Slams. Notably, Roger Federer is the only other man with 40-plus such appearances (46).
Among women, only the legendary Chris Evert is ahead of Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam semi-finals appearances. The former American star played 52 major semi-finals in her illustrious career.