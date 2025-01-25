Ricky Ponting backs Australian youngster to shine in SL Tests
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has backed Sam Konstas to open in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.
The two-match series will start on January 29 in Galle.
This comes after Konstas's stunning debut against India in the recently-concluded five-match series, where he scored a brisk 60 off just 65 balls.
Here are further details.
Endorsement details
Ponting's endorsement of Konstas for Sri Lanka series
Ponting feels that Konstas has earned his place in the playing XI, after his brilliant debut.
He told the Sydney Morning Herald, "I think they will pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas."
He further praised the young cricketer's performance, saying that he provided a lot of entertainment and buzz around that whole series.
Pitch challenges
Ponting acknowledges challenges of Sri Lankan pitches
Ponting also recognized the difficulties that the Sri Lankan pitches could present to Australian batters, particularly for younger players like Konstas.
However, he believes that this experience will be advantageous for Konstas's growth as a cricketer.
"It will be a great learning experience for him. I would be picking him if I was a selector," he added.
Championship status
Australia's standing in ICC World Test Championship
Australia has already booked a place in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa.
The upcoming series against Sri Lanka doesn't affect their position in the championship standings.
But as defending champions, they are eager to clinch their fifth victory on Sri Lankan soil since their last triumph there in 2011.
Team strategy
Ponting's views on team strategy and player positions
Ponting also shared his views on the team's strategy for the Sri Lanka tour.
He suggested Travis Head could open, a move that might suit the left-hander as he could face the pacers before spinners come into play.
However, he emphasized the importance of giving Konstas experience in Sri Lanka to groom him as a long-term opener.