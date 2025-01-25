Ex-Pakistan star highlights Shreyas Iyer's weakness ahead of Champions Trophy
What's the story
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali criticized Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for his poor shot selection during the recent MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy match.
However, Iyer's performance in both innings was underwhelming, with scores of just 11 and 17.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali suggested that a strategy to dismiss Iyer in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy could involve luring him into attempting a big mid-on shot.
Here's more.
Dismissal critique
Ali criticizes Iyer's dismissal shot in Ranji Trophy
Ali termed Iyer's dismissal shot as the worst of Mumbai's innings.
He was disappointed that the batter lost his wicket when the team needed him the most.
"The worst shot in that innings was of Shreyas Iyer. The team lost six wickets and the mid-on was pushed back, but you still hit it right there," Ali said on his YouTube channel.
Upcoming tournament
Iyer's performance in Champions Trophy
Iyer is slated to return to international cricket in the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.
As India's premier number four batsman in ODIs, his contribution will be crucial for the side.
Despite his stellar showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he scored two centuries, Ali highlighted that Iyer has issues with short balls and shots like the one that got him out in the Ranji Trophy game.
Numbers
A look at Iyer's ODI and FC cricket numbers
The 30-year-old batter has featured in 62 ODIs.
He has racked up 2,421 runs in 57 innings, averaging 47.47. He also boasts a high score of 128* striking at 101.21.
Additionally, Iyer owns five hundreds and 18 ODI fifties. In FC cricket he has amassed 6,363 runs in 81 matches (137 innings), averaging 49-plus.
Overall, he has 15 tons and 33 half-centuries to his name with career high score of 233.