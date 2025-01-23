Sanju Samson's father urges other states to pick him: Details
What's the story
Star Indian batter Sanju Samson is currently in a tough spot with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).
Samson, now a mainstay T20I opener for Team India, was recently dropped from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad over alleged disciplinary issues.
The decision has created a stir and has led to Samson's father appealing to other state associations for his son's inclusion, saying the KCA is not "keeping it safe" for his son.
Exclusion details
Controversy over Samson's exclusion from KCA
Reportedly, Samson's absence from important training sessions resulted in his omission not just from the impending ODI series against England but also from the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy squad.
The KCA has shown no remorse over the decision, putting the onus on Samson.
This has only added to the controversy surrounding his relationship with the association.
Allegations
Samson's father alleges targeted effort to undermine his career
In a heartfelt interview with Sports Tak, Viswanath Samson, Sanju's father, opened up about his family's grievances with the KCA.
He alleged a deliberate attempt to sabotage his son's career and said he had known about this plan for six months.
"KCA were plotting things in a way that he left Kerala," Viswanath said, adding they felt powerless against the association's directors.
Appeal
Viswanath appeals to other state cricket associations
Viswanath has made a passionate appeal to other state cricket associations, asking them to give his son a chance.
"If any state wants to give my son a chance, saying 'Sanju, come and play for us,' I am willing to make that appeal," he said.
He was frustrated over how his son was treated by the KCA and wanted Sanju to leave the association.
Uncertainty
Samson's future in ODI cricket remains uncertain
Despite scoring a ton in his last ODI appearance, Samson's future in the format remains uncertain. Rishabh Pant was preferred over him for the Champions Trophy, which has left many fans surprised.
This uncertainty adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding his relationship with the KCA and his father's appeal for other state associations to consider him for their teams.