What's the story

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur has shown his all-round skills in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.

His quick-fire half-century of 51 runs from just 57 balls helped Mumbai cross the 100-run mark in the first innings. They were down to 47/7 at one stage.

This is not a one-off incident, but a part of Thakur's pattern of delivering under pressure this season.