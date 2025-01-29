Ranji Trophy: Badoni reveals Kohli's batting position vs Railways
What's the story
Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni has confirmed that Virat Kohli will take the No. 4 spot in his comeback match against Railways in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, January 30.
Kohli is set to return to the Delhi team after a 13-year hiatus.
The decision follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) latest mandate which has made participation in domestic matches mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts.
Training details
Kohli's preparation and team interaction
Since rejoining the Delhi team, Kohli has immersed himself in intense training sessions, focusing on backfoot shots and bonding with his childhood friends and teammates.
Notably, his much-anticipated Ranji Trophy return has generated so much buzz that the BCCI has decided to livestream the match.
Meanwhile, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has made special arrangements to accommodate the anticipated surge of fans eager to see Kohli in action.
Captain's insight
Badoni shares Kohli's advice to team
On the eve of the match against Railways, Badoni shared Kohli's advice to the team.
"He will bat at No. 4. He encouraged us to stay positive and express ourselves confidently," Badoni told PTI.
Meanwhile, the Delhi captain also expressed pride in leading both Rishabh Pant and Kohli in consecutive matches, highlighting the significance of Kohli's return to domestic cricket.
Past performance
A look at Kohli's Ranji Trophy record
Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012 and made his debut in November 2006.
Meanwhile, he has played 23 matches so far, scoring 1,547 runs and smashing five centuries.
His year-wise breakdown is as follows: - 2006-07: Six matches, 257 runs - 2007-08: Five matches, 373 runs - 2008-09: Four matches, 174 runs - 2009-10: Three matches, 374 runs -2010-11: Four matches, 339 runs - 2012-13: One match, 57 runs.
Last Ranji match
Kohli's performance in his last Ranji match and FC numbers
Kohli's last Ranji Trophy appearance was in 2012, (more than 12 years ago), against Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Ghaziabad, where he managed scores of 14 and 43 in his side's two innings respectively.
Notably, he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both the innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has played 155 First-Class matches, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings.
Additionally, he averages 48.23 and owns 37 tons and 39 fifties.