What's the story

Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni has confirmed that Virat Kohli will take the No. 4 spot in his comeback match against Railways in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday, January 30.

Kohli is set to return to the Delhi team after a 13-year hiatus.

The decision follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) latest mandate which has made participation in domestic matches mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts.