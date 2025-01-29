Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League: Details
What's the story
The inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML) will start on February 22, 2025.
The tournament will see six teams including India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.
In a positive development for the Indian fans, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is set to lead the Indian side.
The matches will be telecast live on Disney+ Hotstar as well as Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits from 7:30pm IST.
Opening clash
Tendulkar to captain India in opening match against Sri Lanka
The inaugural match of the IML will witness legend Tendulkar captaining the Team India against Sri Lanka led by Kumar Sangakkara.
Tendulkar had said he was excited for the tournament, adding, "The IML will be a celebration of cricket's unique and enduring legacy. I can't wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive."
Sangakkara's perspective
Sangakkara views IML as a tribute to cricket's timeless charm
Sangakkara, who will be leading the Sri Lankan team in the opening match against India, also shared his thoughts on the upcoming tournament.
He described the IML as "a tribute to cricket's timeless charm" and "a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers."
He further added that it is a platform where they can renew old rivalries and reconnect with fans.
Broadcast partnership
JioStar partners with IML for global broadcast
Jahan Mehta, Director of FSPM, expressed his excitement over the partnership with JioStar for the IML.
He said, "We are thrilled and honored to partner with JioStar for the IML. We have no doubt that JioStar, with its experience and expertise in sports broadcasting, will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe."