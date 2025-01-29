What's the story

The inaugural season of the International Masters League (IML) will start on February 22, 2025.

The tournament will see six teams including India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

In a positive development for the Indian fans, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is set to lead the Indian side.

The matches will be telecast live on Disney+ Hotstar as well as Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits from 7:30pm IST.