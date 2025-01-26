What's the story

Indian batter Shubman Gill has admitted to a recent battle of staying focused after scoring 25-30 runs in red-ball cricket.

Notably, the problem was visible in his display in the five-match Test series against Australia.

Despite the issue, Gill scored a brilliant second-innings century for Punjab on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

However, it wasn't enough to save them from an innings and 207 runs defeat.