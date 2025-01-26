Shubman Gill reveals reason behind his recent Test woes
What's the story
Indian batter Shubman Gill has admitted to a recent battle of staying focused after scoring 25-30 runs in red-ball cricket.
Notably, the problem was visible in his display in the five-match Test series against Australia.
Despite the issue, Gill scored a brilliant second-innings century for Punjab on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.
However, it wasn't enough to save them from an innings and 207 runs defeat.
Self-analysis
Gill reflects on pressure and performance
Gill voiced his concern regarding red-ball batting. He said he tends to put too much pressure on himself to score big runs after a good start.
He confessed, "Sometimes I think with the red ball, in the matches that I play, I get very good 25-30 runs. I think in those moments, sometimes I put too much pressure on myself to be able to score big runs."
Meanwhile, he then added that this wasn't how he had played his game.
Performance recap
Gill's performance in Australia and return to form
During India's last tour of Australia, Gill had a disappointing run, scoring just 93 runs in six innings at an average of 18.60.
Additionally, he was sidelined for the series opener in Perth due to injury and was dropped for the Boxing Day Test at MCG.
However, his recent century in the Ranji Trophy match is expected to boost his confidence moving forward.
Game plan
Gill's strategy and satisfaction in recent innings
Reflecting on his recent performance, Gill said, "I think any innings that we play at any level, it's very important to be able to get runs, get back in form and have that feel."
He called his century "satisfying," particularly after getting out off an inside edge in the first innings.
Additionally, he also stressed on the importance of playing competitive matches at this level for a player's development.
Stats
Batter's Test and FC cricket numbers in a brief
The right-handed batter who has played 32 Test (59 innings) has racked up 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05.
Meanwhile, he also boasts five hundreds and seven fifties. His highest Test score reads 128, which he smashed against Australia in 2023.
Additionally, Gill has raced to 4,587 runs in FC cricket at an average of 47.28. The 25-year-old also owns 14 hundreds and 19 fifties with his highest score being 268.