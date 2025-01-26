IND VS ENG: Bishnoi shares strategy behind match-winning cameo
What's the story
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed his strategy that helped the Men in Blue clinch a nail-biting two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The victory was sealed with a vital 20-run partnership between Bishnoi and Tilak Varma, who chased down England's 166-run target with ease.
Notably, Bishnoi's 9*-run knock off five balls featured boundary hits in back-to-back overs off Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone.
Strategic approach
Bishnoi's tactics against Livingstone's leg-spin
Bishnoi disclosed his strategy to tackle Livingstone's leg-spin in the penultimate over of the game.
"Today only I posted a reel on Instagram, saying why should batters have all the fun. When slip came in, I knew he (Liam Livingstone) would try and dismiss me with leg-spin. But I hit him with the spin for four," Bishnoi explained post-match.
Teamwork
Bishnoi praises Varma's performance and discusses strategy
Bishnoi also lauded Varma's 72*-run innings, calling it one of his 'best T20 innings.'
Additionally, he also detailed their plan in the nail-biting last overs.
"(We told each other) let's try, we will get (achieve) it. He (Varma) was set and I did not want to play a rash shot because we had less wickets in hand," Bishnoi said at the post-match presentation.
Match hero
Varma's match-winning innings secures victory for India
Varma's match-winning innings of 72* runs off 55 balls, including four fours and five sixes, was instrumental in India's victory.
He also stitched a crucial partnership with Washington Sundar after India were left reeling at 78/5 after 9.1 overs.
Notably, this performance earned him the Player of the Match award and marked his third half-century in T20Is.
Additionally, Varma also surpassed Virat Kohli's record tally of 258 runs across four consecutive T20I innings.