What's the story

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed his strategy that helped the Men in Blue clinch a nail-biting two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The victory was sealed with a vital 20-run partnership between Bishnoi and Tilak Varma, who chased down England's 166-run target with ease.

Notably, Bishnoi's 9*-run knock off five balls featured boundary hits in back-to-back overs off Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone.