What's the story

England cricket team's captain Jos Buttler has spoken against a possible boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to take place on February 26 in Lahore.

Buttler's stance comes amid severe political pressure and demands to boycott the match against what Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi termed an "insidious dystopia" and "sex apartheid" under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Here are further details.