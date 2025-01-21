India win 2025 Physical Disability Champions Trophy after beating England
What's the story
Team India won the 2025 Physical Disability Champions Trophy after beating England in a thrilling final.
The historic win was achieved at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake, in Sri Lanka.
India defeated England by a whopping 79 runs, scoring a mammoth 197/4 in their 20 overs and bowling them out for a mere 118 runs.
Here are further details.
Victory reflections
Captain Keni hails team's talent and spirit
Captain Vikrant Keni played a key role in leading Team India to victory. He called this win "the proudest moment of my career."
Keni praised his teammates for their contribution to this historic win, saying "each player has contributed significantly to this historic achievement."
He dedicated the trophy to his team and every differently-abled person wishing to represent India in cricket.
Match highlights
Bhadoria and Prasad shine forth
The final was defined by Yogendra Bhadoria's brilliant batting display. He scored a phenomenal 73 off 40 balls. His innings comprised 4 boundaries and 5 sixes (strike rate of 182.50).
In the bowling department, Radhika Prasad led with brilliant figures of 4/19 in only 3.2 overs.
Keni also displayed his all-round abilities with a tight spell of 2/15 across three overs, while Ravindra Sante kept the pressure on with figures worth 2/24 in his four-over spell.
Acclaim
Coach Jalani and BCCI member Chauhan laud team's performance
Head Coach Rohit Jalani lauded his team's phenomenal performance in the tournament, appreciating their flexibility and tenacity.
Ravi Chauhan, a BCCI member of the Differently Abled Cricket Committee, was thrilled with the team's success. He said that "this victory is a testament to the untiring spirit of our players and the growing strength of differently-abled cricket in India."