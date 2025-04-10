IPL 2025: Parthiv Patel explains Sundar's absence during GT-RR clash
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's batting coach, Parthiv Patel, has explained the decision to leave out Washington Sundar from their recent IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals.
Despite Sundar's stellar performance in the previous game where he scored 49 runs and played a pivotal role in GT's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was left out of the playing XI for the match against RR on April 9.
The decision triggered a flurry of reactions from fans who were shocked at his omission.
Explanation
Patel explains rationale behind Sundar's exclusion
Patel clarified that the decision to leave out Sundar was due to the nature of the game.
He said, "We wanted to see the situation. We always have done that. In the last game, when two wickets fell early, he came in and batted."
The coach stressed that their plan revolves around reading and adapting to game situations.
Despite Sundar's impressive last outing, Patel believed they needed a fourth pacer against RR in Ahmedabad.
Strategy
Patel emphasizes no unnecessary experimentation in IPL
Further, Patel stressed that GT won't experiment unnecessarily during the IPL.
He said, "This is not the tournament to experiment. It's a long tournament, yes, but we assess each game individually, whether we win or lose. We're not looking at experimenting for the sake of it."
This reiterates the team's focus on a strategic approach rather than arbitrary changes for every match.
Player's reaction
Sundar's response to lack of opportunities
Sundar, who was picked by Titans for ₹3.20 crore in last year's mega auction, was visibly annoyed during a press conference when asked about his playing opportunities in IPL 2025.
"What is the question?" he said when asked about a commentator's observation that he hadn't been given enough chances to play in the IPL.
Despite the setback, Sundar is optimistic about his future with GT under coach Ashish Nehra and believes he will be ready when given another opportunity.
Information
GT's sensational run this season
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan's stellar 82* propelled GT to a daunting 217/6 against RR. In response, the Royals failed to get past GT's score. The Titans have now collected four wins from five matches this season. They own 8 points and top the standings. Their NRR is +1.413.