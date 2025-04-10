What's the story

Gujarat Titans's batting coach, Parthiv Patel, has explained the decision to leave out Washington Sundar from their recent IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite Sundar's stellar performance in the previous game where he scored 49 runs and played a pivotal role in GT's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was left out of the playing XI for the match against RR on April 9.

The decision triggered a flurry of reactions from fans who were shocked at his omission.