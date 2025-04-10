Barcelona displayed their attacking intent from the first minute of the match.

Lamine Yamal was key in creating early opportunities, forcing Gregor Kobel into a save and almost scoring with a well-placed shot that just missed the far post.

Raphinha also played a key role by setting up a chance for Lewandowski, whose powerful strike was saved by Kobel.

However, Borussia Dortmund couldn't find their rhythm against Barcelona's relentless attack.