David Beckham's OCD habits occasionally annoy his family members
What's the story
Former soccer star David Beckham opened up about how his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) often gets on his family's nerves.
Speaking at the launch of his new supplement brand, IM8, at a Florida hotel recently, Beckham confessed, "I am very organized to the point where it's quite tiring every single day because I am so organized."
As per PageSix, he added that his condition "annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times."
Family dynamics
Beckham's family life and coping with OCD
Beckham, who has four kids with wife Victoria Beckham—Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and Harper (13)—justified his obsessive-compulsive behavior saying, "Without Daddy, nothing would be tidy and nothing would be organized and they'd be forgetting things."
He hilariously displayed his OCD at the event when he adjusted some red IM8 bottles piled in a pyramid.
"This was a little bit off," he said, adjusting the jars, and everyone laughed.
Daily regimen
Beckham's daily routine: A testament to his regimented lifestyle
Beckham also revealed the details of his regimented daily routine.
He wakes up before anyone else in the family, makes breakfast for Harper, and takes her to school.
Following that, he works out with Victoria, spends time in the office, picks Harper up from school, and then makes dinner.
"It's what most parents do," he added. "I'm always doing something so I never really have a 'down day.'"
Sleep issues
Beckham's struggle with sleep and the role of IM8
Despite his strict lifestyle, Beckham admitted to having trouble sleeping because of how busy he is.
"I'm not a very good sleeper because there's a lot going on in our lives, so I don't sleep very well," he revealed.
However, he said his sleep has improved a lot since he started taking IM8 supplements.
The IM8 product has been endorsed by a team of scientists, including former NASA chief scientist Dr. James Green and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Jeremy London.