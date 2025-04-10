What's the story

Former soccer star David Beckham opened up about how his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) often gets on his family's nerves.

Speaking at the launch of his new supplement brand, IM8, at a Florida hotel recently, Beckham confessed, "I am very organized to the point where it's quite tiring every single day because I am so organized."

As per PageSix, he added that his condition "annoys my wife, at times. It annoys my kids, at times."