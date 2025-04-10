Sanju Samson criticizes bowlers in RR's loss against GT
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, has expressed disappointment over his bowlers' performance during their recent 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
The team started strong with Jofra Archer's fiery spell, but ultimately conceded 72 runs in the last five overs.
This allowed GT to score a total of 217 runs for six wickets after being at 145/2 at the end of 15 overs.
Here are further details.
Bowler's performance
Samson acknowledges Archer's impact
Samson admitted Archer's huge role in the team's early success.
"There was definitely some purchase in the wicket, "Samson said in the post-match presentation.
He also added that "having someone like a Jofra to bowl first, the way he started taking Shubman Gill's wicket and the way we started in the powerplay, that's what we planned."
Death overs
RR went off the plan in death overs
However, despite Maheesh Theekshana getting Shahrukh Khan out in the 16th over, he gave away 18 runs. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande also had a tough time with their overs, leaking a combined 43 runs.
"We just went off the plan in the death overs. I think, a few plans, we prepared something else, the bowlers executed something else. So, we need to look back maybe tomorrow or day after in the meeting and we'll come back and try to execute the same," the RR skipper stated.
Future plans
Samson reflects on the team's performance and future matches
Reflecting on the match, Samson admitted that they gave away 15-20 extra runs while bowling.
"They also batted really well but I think a couple of sixes or 15 to 20 runs, we gave away in the bowling."
Looking ahead to their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on April 13, he stressed their aim to improve skills in both defending and chasing totals.
Samson
Samson fined ₹24 lakh for 2nd over-rate offense
Samson has been fined ₹24 lakh after his team was found guilty of a second slow over-rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The penalty was imposed after RR's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined ₹24 lakh for a second over-rate offense in a single season.
Win
All-round Gujarat Titans floor Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
Sai Sudharsan's stellar performance propelled the GT to a daunting 217 for six against the RR in match number 23 of the in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In response, the Royals failed to get past GT's score. Prasidh Krishna continued to excel for GT. He finished with a three-wicket haul.
Shimron Hetmyer fought hard for RR with a knock of 52 from 32 balls. RR perished for 159 runs in 19.2 overs.