Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson, has expressed disappointment over his bowlers' performance during their recent 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The team started strong with Jofra Archer's fiery spell, but ultimately conceded 72 runs in the last five overs.

This allowed GT to score a total of 217 runs for six wickets after being at 145/2 at the end of 15 overs.

