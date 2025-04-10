What's the story

Former Indian cricketer and commentator, Robin Uthappa, has praised Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for the phenomenal performances of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

Under Nehra's tutelage, both bowlers have improved a lot this season.

Siraj is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 scalps while Prasidh has made a brilliant comeback after three seasons away from the IPL.

He owns eight wickets this season so far.