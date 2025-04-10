IPL 2025: Uthappa credits Ashish Nehra for Siraj, Prasidh's resurgence
Former Indian cricketer and commentator, Robin Uthappa, has praised Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for the phenomenal performances of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.
Under Nehra's tutelage, both bowlers have improved a lot this season.
Siraj is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 scalps while Prasidh has made a brilliant comeback after three seasons away from the IPL.
He owns eight wickets this season so far.
Uthappa praises Nehra's influence on Krishna's performance
Uthappa also emphasized on Nehra's influence on Prasidh, who has picked eight wickets in five matches this season.
The bowler registered his third-best IPL figures of 3/24 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23.
Uthappa praised Nehra for working on Prasidh's strengths and bringing discipline to his game.
"You seldom see Prasidh pitching the ball up now," Uthappa said, highlighting changes in Prasidh's bowling under Nehra's guidance.
Nehra's guidance helps Siraj regain form
Uthappa also spoke about Nehra's role in getting Siraj's seam position right.
Despite a dismal showing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and missing out on the Champions Trophy 2025, Siraj has made a strong comeback.
"So is Siraj, his wrist position has changed completely from the time he's joined this franchise," Uthappa said, praising Nehra's influence on Siraj's game.
Siraj's impressive performance boosts Gujarat Titans
As mentioned, Siraj has taken 10 wickets from five matches in IPL 2025 and has also received back-to-back Player of the Match awards against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
His exceptional bowling skills have significantly contributed to Gujarat Titans's current winning streak.
The team is leading the points table with eight points, having secured four wins out of five matches this season.