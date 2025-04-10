What's the story

Rajasthan Royals's spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, has pinpointed a lack of batting partnerships as a key reason behind their recent 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.

Addressing the media in the post-match press conference, he stressed the need for RR to learn from their batting mistakes and emphasized being a team that can win irrespective of chasing or defending.