IPL 2025: RR's spin-bowling coach identifies key areas for improvement
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, has pinpointed a lack of batting partnerships as a key reason behind their recent 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.
Addressing the media in the post-match press conference, he stressed the need for RR to learn from their batting mistakes and emphasized being a team that can win irrespective of chasing or defending.
Match analysis
Bahutule praises Gujarat Titans's batting performance
Bahutule lauded the Gujarat Titans for their strong batting display, saying, "Sai Sudharsan came out of the powerplay very strongly and they had better partnerships than what we did."
He admitted that while RR could have given about 20 runs less, it was ultimately the better partnerships of GT that led to their mammoth total.
Batting woes
Royals's batting lineup struggles against Titans
Despite having a strong batting lineup in Ahmedabad, including Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals failed to challenge GT's challenging target of 218 runs.
Bahutule admitted that giving away 20 extra runs didn't help their cause and reiterated the need for his team to read match conditions better.
Future plans
Royals look to bounce back in IPL 2025
In the match against Gujarat Titans, only skipper Sanju Samson could offer some resistance with his 41 off 28 balls. However, it wasn't enough to keep RR in the contest.
The Royals will now hope to bounce back and regain momentum in their campaign for IPL 2025.
Bahutule concluded by saying they want "to win games while chasing, not just while batting first."