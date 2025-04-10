Which batter owns most runs after first 30 IPL innings?
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has entered the record books in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The southpaw has now become the batter with the second-most runs after 30 innings in IPL history.
Sudharsan accomplished this incredible feat in GT's recent match against Rajasthan Royals, where his 82 was instrumental in their 58-run victory.
Here we look at the complete list of the highest run-scorers after 30 IPL innings.
#4
Kane Williamson - 1,096 runs
Kane Williamson, who made his IPL debut back in 2015, is fourth on this list as he accumulated 1,096 runs after 30 innings in IPL.
Notably, he earned the Orange Cap in 2018 for scoring 735 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Overall, in 79 IPL games, he has managed 2,128 runs at an average and strike rate of 35.46 and 125.61, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties.
He went unsold in the 2025 mega-auction.
#3
Chris Gayle - 1,141 runs
Arguably the most destructive batter to have graced the 20-over format, Chris Gayle also makes it to this list.
Though the former Caribbean opener represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three IPL seasons, his best came for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After 30 IPL innings in IPL, his tally read 1,141 runs at 43.88. Notably, he won back-to-back Orange Caps in 2011 and 2012.
Meanwhile, Gayle amassed 4,965 runs from 142 IPL matches at 39.72 (100s: 6, 50s: 31).
#2
Sai Sudharsan - 1,307 runs
As mentioned, Sudharsan is now second on this list.
The left-handed batter, who made his IPL debut in 2022, has now raced to 1,307 runs in the IPL at 48.40 from 30 matches.
In addition to nine fifties, he also owns a ton. His strike rate is 141.60.
After five matches in IPL 2025, Sudharsan has raced to 273 runs at a sensational average of 54.60.
#1
Shaun Marsh - 1,338 runs
Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh tops this list, having accumulated 1,338 runs after 30 IPL innings at 53.52.
The inaugural edition, saw Marsh finish as the highest run-getter.
He slammed 616 runs in 11 matches that year for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
He finished his IPL career with 2,477 runs from 71 games at 39.95 (50s: 20, 100: 1).