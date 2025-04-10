What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has entered the record books in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The southpaw has now become the batter with the second-most runs after 30 innings in IPL history.

Sudharsan accomplished this incredible feat in GT's recent match against Rajasthan Royals, where his 82 was instrumental in their 58-run victory.

Here we look at the complete list of the highest run-scorers after 30 IPL innings.