What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants claimed a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.

The Super Giants successfully defended 238/3, now their second-highest first-innings total in IPL history.

Blistering knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran earlier powered LSG. It was Pooran's knock that tormented the Knight Riders in the middle overs.

The Caribbean dasher is our Player of the Day.