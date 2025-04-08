In a chase of 240 runs, Rahane's walked out in the sixth over of their innings after the fall of Quinton de Kock.

The Mumbai batter brought up his 7,000th run with a stunning six off Avesh Khan, who bowled a short ball at his body.

Rahane pulled it powerfully over backward square leg for an 83-meter six, etching a historic moment in his career.

Notably, he entered the game, requiring 25 runs to get the mark.