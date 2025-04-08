Ajinkya Rahane completes 7,000 T20 runs with 61 vs LSG
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has reached a major milestone in his T20 cricket career.
In Match 21 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 8, he went past the 7,000-run mark in T20s.
He ended up scoring a brilliant 61 albeit in a losing cause. This was his second fifty this season.
Historic hit
Rahane's milestone moment
In a chase of 240 runs, Rahane's walked out in the sixth over of their innings after the fall of Quinton de Kock.
The Mumbai batter brought up his 7,000th run with a stunning six off Avesh Khan, who bowled a short ball at his body.
Rahane pulled it powerfully over backward square leg for an 83-meter six, etching a historic moment in his career.
Notably, he entered the game, requiring 25 runs to get the mark.
Match details
Rahane's stellar performance
Rahane's innings was a treat to watch as he kept finding boundaries and sixes, making life difficult for the LSG bowlers.
His 54-run stand with Sunil Narine (30) powered KKR in the powerplay overs.
The former further added 71 runs with Venkatesh Iyer (45) and completed his fifty during the course.
The half-centurion eventually fell to Shardul Thakur in the 13th over.
Though Rinku Singh (38*) played a fine cameo toward the end, KKR (234/7) narrowly fell short.
Information
50th half-century for Rahane in T20s
With his latest fifty, Rahane has raced to 7,036 T20 runs across 276 games at 29.81, as per ESPNcricinfo. He registered his 50th fifty as the tally includes two centuries as well. 375 of his runs have come in T20Is for India at 20.83.
Career
2nd fifty of season for Rahane
Rahane's 35-ball 61 was laced with eight fours and two sixes sixes.
He has now raced to 4,826 runs from 190 matches in the IPL at 30.35. This was his 32nd fifty (100s: 2).
This was his second fifty this season which has taken his tally to 184 runs at a strike rate of 160.
Meanwhile, this was Rahane's maiden fifty across four innings versus LSG.
LSG innings
Marsh, Pooran power LSG with substantial knocks
LSG had a solid start after they were invited to bat in Kolkata's heat.
Aiden Markram (47) played second fiddle while Mitchell Marsh (81) tormented the KKR bowlers.
The duo nearly took LSG to 100 before Markram departed.
While Marsh's presence bolstered LSG, the Nicholas Pooran (87*) show took over.
Abdul Samad and David Miller briefly joined Pooran as the Super Giants reached 238/3. Harshit Rana took two wickets.