IPL 2025, RR to host RCB in Jaipur: Preview
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 28 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13.
The season has been hit-or-miss for the Jaipur-based side, having only two wins from five matches.
Their last game ended in a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, RCB have bagged three wins from five outings but lost their last match against Delhi Capitals.
Here we look at the match preview.
Conditions
Pitch conditions and streaming details
The weather on match day is expected to be 28°C with scattered clouds.
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is batting-friendly, with pace bowlers getting the most out of it.
Chasing teams have a 54% win record in the past, making this encounter all the more unpredictable.
Meanwhile, the match will start at 03:30pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports Network or streamed online on the JioHotstar app.
Rivalry
A look at the head-to-head record
The rivalry between RR and RCB has been neck to neck over the years.
Out of their 29 encounters, the Royals have won 14 matches, while RCB have a slight edge with 15 wins, as per ESPNcricinfo.
In Jaipur, the Men in Pink own five wins and four defeats against RCB.
This history makes their upcoming clash even more interesting.
RCB's season
RCB's strong performance
As mentioned, RCB have also enjoyed a strong season with all their wins coming away from home.
They began their campaign by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Royal Challengers also registered a huge 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings.
Despite losing to Gujarat Titans at home, they returned with an exciting win against Mumbai Indians.
However, they suffered their second successive home defeat vs DC.
RR
RR's recent victories boost morale
On the other hand, RR had a slow start to IPL 2025 under Riyan Parag's leadership.
They managed one win in their first three games. However, the team was buoyed by their recent victories against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.
The return of Sanju Samson as captain has further bolstered their setup. However, they will enter the RCB game on the back of another defeat, versus GT.
Teams
Predicted playing XI for both teams
Rajasthan Royals (predicted playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (predicted playing XI): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood have been RCB's leading wicket-takers this season, having dismissed seven and eight batters, respectively.
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have scored 186 runs each so far this season as both batters have been striking at 140-plus.
Maheesh Theekshana has taken six wickets in IPL 2025 at 32.33.
Skipper Sanju Samson has been RR's most successful batter, having managed 178 runs (SR: 150.84).
Poll