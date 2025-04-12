What's the story

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 28 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13.

The season has been hit-or-miss for the Jaipur-based side, having only two wins from five matches.

Their last game ended in a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, RCB have bagged three wins from five outings but lost their last match against Delhi Capitals.

Here we look at the match preview.