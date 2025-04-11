Hooda came in at number 8 for CSK, who were reeling at 71/6 in 13.3 overs.

Hooda perished for a four-ball duck, being dismissed by KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

CSK were 72/7 with Hooda's dismissal. A good length delivery on middle by the spinner saw Hooda go on the back foot and flick the same before being caught.