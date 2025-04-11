IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
CSK managed 103/9 in their 20 overs. In response, KKR scored 107/2 in 10.1 overs.
Notably, CSK used Deepak Hooda as their Impact Substitute in this contest.
He was brought in to bolster the batting. KKR didn't require to field an Impact Sub.
Hooda
Hooda fails to make an impact for CSK
Hooda came in at number 8 for CSK, who were reeling at 71/6 in 13.3 overs.
Hooda perished for a four-ball duck, being dismissed by KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.
CSK were 72/7 with Hooda's dismissal. A good length delivery on middle by the spinner saw Hooda go on the back foot and flick the same before being caught.
Weak link
Hooda is a weak link for CSK
In three matches this season, Hooda owns 7 runs at 2.33. His best score is 4. He has faced only 18 balls.
Hooda, who was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, scored just 145 and 84 runs in IPL 2024 and 2023 respectively.
Overall, he averages below 18 in the IPL from 121 matches to date.