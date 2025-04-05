What's the story

KL Rahul's brilliant half-century and an all-round bowling effort propelled the Delhi Capitals to their third successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

They beat hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, defending a target of 184 runs.

Opening the batting in Faf du Plessis's absence, Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 balls.

The Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals in the run chase and were eventually restricted to 158/5.