IPL 2025: DC beat CSK to register hat-trick of wins
What's the story
KL Rahul's brilliant half-century and an all-round bowling effort propelled the Delhi Capitals to their third successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
They beat hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, defending a target of 184 runs.
Opening the batting in Faf du Plessis's absence, Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 balls.
The Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals in the run chase and were eventually restricted to 158/5.
DC innings
DC's strong batting performance sets the stage
Despite losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck, DC dominated the powerplay overs as Rahul and Abishek Porel (33) added 54 runs.
The former then added 36 runs with skipper Axar Patel (21). Rahul also dominated a 56-run stand with Sameer Rizvi (20).
Tristan Stubbs's 12-ball 24* toward the end helped DC finish at 183/6. Khaleel Ahmed was DC's best bowler with figures of 2/25.
CSK response
CSK's struggle amidst DC's strong performance
CSK never got going in response as DC's new-ball pacers Mukesh Kumar and Mitchell Starc were phenomenal in the powerplay.
They lost half of their side by the 11th over as Vijay Shankar was the only top-six batter to breach the 20-run mark.
Vipraj Nigam's (2/27) spell in the middle overs dented CSK even further.
Shankar (69* from 54 balls) and MS Dhoni (30* off 26 balls) struggled to score quickly toward the end as CSK fell short.
Rahul
38th IPL fifty for Rahul
Rahul's 77 off 51 balls was laced with six fours and three sixes. This was his maiden 50-plus score in DC colors.
Across 134 IPL matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 4,775 runs, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His average of 45.47 is the highest among batters with at least 1,500 runs. Rahul also owns a strike rate of 135.07 alongside four hundreds and 38 fifties.
Information
Sixth fifty vs CSK
This was his sixth half-century against CSK as he has raced to 630 runs across 16 games against them at a brilliant average of 45. His highest score against them reads 98*.
Axar
Axar Patel completes 1,000 runs for DC
DC captain Axar Patel completed 1,000 runs for the franchise.
He became the first all-rounder to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets for DC.
The southpaw made a statement with a first-ball six. He eventually walked back for a 14-ball 21 (2 fours, 1 six).
Playing his 85th game for the Capitals, he has raced to 1,010 runs at an average of 23.48 (50s: 3).
Gaikwad
Gaikwad reaches 2,500 IPL runs
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was dismissed for a four-ball five, became the fourth player from his franchise to complete 2,500 IPL runs.
In his career of 70 matches, he has raced to 2,501 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a strike rate of 137.64, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His record includes two centuries and 20 fifties with his highest score being an unbeaten 108.
Information
DC go atop the points table
With three wins across as many games, DC are at the top of the points table. Their NRR reads a brilliant +1.257. The Super Kings continue at the eighth spot as they have now lost three games on the trot after beating Mumbai Indians in their opener (NRR: -0.891 ).
Shankar
Vijay Shankar registers slowest fifty of IPL 2025
Vijay Shankar's slow half-century didn't help CSK much as he took 54 balls for his unbeaten 69 (5 fours, 1 six).
The batter took 43 balls to complete his half-century. This is now the slowest of the IPL 2025 season.
He has now raced to 1,193 runs in 74 IPL matches at 26.51. This was his seventh fifty as his strike rate reads 26.51.
This was Shankar's maiden fifty in CSK colors.
Dhoni
Dhoni gets to 7,500 T20 runs
The game saw Dhoni complete 7,500 runs in T20 cricket.
Playing his 395th T20 game, Dhoni has raced to 7,508 runs.
His career average is 38.30 with a strike rate of 135.67, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes 28 fifties as well.
Dhoni has recorded scores worth 30*, 16, and 30* this season. These knocks have taken him to 5,319 IPL runs at 39.40.