IPL 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah feature in MI-DC clash?
What's the story
According to a Sports Tak report, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given the go-ahead by the Centre of Excellence (COE) to rejoin Mumbai Indians.
The Indian pacer is likely to join the MI setup in the next two days.
Bumrah's much-awaited comeback match will be against Delhi Capitals on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sports Tak sources said.
The right-arm seamer has been sitting out with a back injury.
Comeback
Return follows recovery from lower back discomfort
Bumrah has been out of action since the fifth Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, owing to discomfort in his lower back.
He is taking precautions and ensuring his fitness before returning to play. His role will important for India on their England tour this year (five-match Test series).
It is understood that Bumrah will likely play two practice matches before returning to IPL 2025.
Team performance
Bumrah to bolster MI's line-up
Bumrah has been gradually increasing his bowling intensity at BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. He appears to have completed his final fitness tests.
Notably, Bumrah has already missed MI's four games in the ongoing IPL season.
Their bowling attack has been spearheaded by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, with Hardik Pandya as another seam-bowling option in the lineup.
Run
Stellar performance before injury
Before his injury, Bumrah was having an incredible 2024 season.
He was instrumental in India's win at the ICC T20 World Cup and was the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a remarkable 32 wickets.
His brilliant performance also saw him winning the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of The Year awards.
Information
MI stand seventh on points table
MI have played four matches in IPL 2025 so far, winning only one. As of now, the five-time winners are seventh in the standings as their NRR reads +0.108. They are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru before traveling to Delhi to face DC.