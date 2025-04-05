What's the story

According to a Sports Tak report, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given the go-ahead by the Centre of Excellence (COE) to rejoin Mumbai Indians.

The Indian pacer is likely to join the MI setup in the next two days.

Bumrah's much-awaited comeback match will be against Delhi Capitals on April 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sports Tak sources said.

The right-arm seamer has been sitting out with a back injury.