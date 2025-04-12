What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League in Chennai.

The game witnessed CSK bowled out for their lowest-ever total in IPL history at the Chepauk Stadium.

Despite their strong track record, they could only manage a score of 103/9 while batting first as KKR prevailed comfortably.

Here we decode CSK's lowest IPL totals versus KKR (concluded innings).