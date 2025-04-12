What is CSK's lowest total against KKR in IPL?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League in Chennai.
The game witnessed CSK bowled out for their lowest-ever total in IPL history at the Chepauk Stadium.
Despite their strong track record, they could only manage a score of 103/9 while batting first as KKR prevailed comfortably.
Here we decode CSK's lowest IPL totals versus KKR (concluded innings).
#3
131/5 at Wankhede Stadium, 2022
KKR had humiliated CSK in the opening contest of the 2022 IPL at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
CSK struggled while batting first as they were reduced to 35/2 in the powerplay overs Ravindra Jadeja (26) and MS Dhoni (50*) helped them to get to 131/5 in 20 overs.
Robin Uthappa (28) was the only other CSK batter to score over 20 that day. In reply, KKR (133/4) batted responsibly to get the job done.
#2
114/4 in Kolkata, 2011
It was the 2011 IPL season as KKR hosted CSK at the Eden Gardens.
The spin-friendly track challenged the Chennai batters as they struggled to score quick runs.
Subramaniam Badrinath (54) and Albie Morkel (30) added 65 runs after the team was reduced to 49/3.
Despite losing just four wickets in their 20 overs, CSK could only manage 114 runs. KKR later clinched the rain-curtailed game via the DLS method.
#1
103/9 in Chennai, 2025
CSK's 103/9 in the aforementioned Chennai is now their lowest total versus KKR.
Asked to bat, CSK lost wickets at an alarming rate.
Shivam Dube managed an unbeaten 31 as KKR's spinners ruled the roost, picking 6/55 from 12 overs.
Vijay Shankar (29) was the only other CSK batter to touch the 20-run mark.
In response, KKR (107/2) comprehensively chased down CSK's score with Sunil Narine slamming 44.