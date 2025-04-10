What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

Both sides have had a tough start this season as CSK lost four matches in a row after winning the first one against Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, KKR own three losses and two wins.

Here we look at the match preview.