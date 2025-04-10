IPL 2025: CSK, KKR eye turn of furtunes at Chepauk
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.
Both sides have had a tough start this season as CSK lost four matches in a row after winning the first one against Mumbai Indians.
On the other hand, KKR own three losses and two wins.
Here we look at the match preview.
Details
MA Chidambaram Stadium: A bowler's paradise
The surface at Chepauk is likely to be on the slower side, favoring spinners.
Batters will have to capitalize on field restrictions during Powerplay overs and rotate strikes in middle overs.
Batting first could prove beneficial due to a lack of dew and the use of saliva making life easier for bowlers.
Meanwhile, th match will start at 07:30pm IST and can be watched live on Star Sports Network or streamed online on the JioHotstar app.
CSK
CSK's struggles in IPL 2025
CSK have had a tough season so far, losing four out of their five matches. Their only victory came against Mumbai Indians.
The team suffered defeats at the hands of RCB, DC, RR, and PBKS in consecutive games.
This string of losses has left them near the bottom of the points table.
While power-hitting has been their major concern, Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed have been their stand-out bowlers.
KKR
KKR's roller-coaster journey so far
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders started their campaign with a loss to RCB but soon bounced back with a win over RR.
However, they were handed a heavy defeat by MI before winning against SRH.
Their last match was an intense high-scoring contest against LSG, which they lost.
With two wins and three losses from five matches, KKR currently sit sixth on the points table.
Rivalry
Head-to-head record: KKR vs CSK
As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR and CSK have played a total of 29 matches in the IPL.
CSK hold a massive edge as they have won 19 times with KKR registering only 10 wins.
At home, CSK own nine wins and just four defeats against the Knight Riders.
However, the Yellow Brigade has lost two of their last three home matches vs KKR.
XIs
A look at Probable XIs
KKR(Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
CSK (Probable XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) and Shivam Dube (CSK).
Poll