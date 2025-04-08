IPL 2025: Dominant PBKS hand CSK their fourth successive defeat
What's the story
Rising star Priyansh Arya stole the show on Tuesday as Punjab Kings thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, to register their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 24-year-old cricketer scored a blistering century as PBKS finished at 219/6.
The Super Kings could not keep up to the scoring rate and were restricted to 201/5. This was hence their fourth defeat on the bounce.
Here are the key stats.
1st innings
Ton-up Arya powers PBKS
No other batter from PBKS' top-six besides Arya could enter double digits. The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank, who walked in at 83/5.
The duo added 71 runs as Shashank played the second fiddle. Arya was finally dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 14th over after scoring a blistering 103.
Shashank (52*) then aced the finisher's role, adding 65 runs with Marco Jansen (34*) toward the end of their innings.
The duo took PBKS past 200.
Run chase
CSK falter in run chase
CSK started well as their openers Rachin Ravindra (36) and Devon Conway batted well in the powerplay and added 61 runs.
However, the scoring rate dried up in the middle overs. Though Conway and Shivam Dube (42) added 89 runs for the third wicket, the required rate never came within reach.
The Super Kings eventually finished at 201/5 as PBKS bowlers held their nerves toward the end.
Feat
Joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton
Arya, who completed his ton off 39 balls, smoked the second-fastest hundred for PBKS.
He is only behind David Miller, who reached the milestone off 38 balls against RCB in 2013.
Meanwhile, Arya overall slammed the joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton and the fastest versus CSK.
Besides Miller, he is only behind Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). The PBKS youngster equaled Travis Head's record.
Another record
Eighth uncapped player with this feat
Arya finished with 103 off just 42 balls, having smoked seven fours and nine sixes.
He became the eighth uncapped batter to smoke an IPL hundred. He has joined the likes of Shaun Marsh, Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prabhsimran Singh.
Meanwhile, across four games this season, he has raced to 158 runs at a strike rate of 210.67. This was overall his second T20 hundred.
Shashank
Third IPL fifty for Shashank
Shashank returned unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes).
The dasher made a name for himself in IPL 2024 with his aggressive yet strategic batting.
Shashank had a breakout season last year, as he scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 164.65 (50s: 2).
This was his third IPL fifty, which has taken him to 527 runs across 28 IPL games at 44.08 (SR: 161.77).
In IPL 2025, Shashank boasts 106 runs, striking at 163.07.
Ashwin
Ashwin becomes third-highest wicket-taker in IPL
With his second wicket, Ashwin became the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 184 scalps.
The off-spinner has now raced to an impressive 185 wickets at an average of 29.92 and an economy of 7.18 (4W: 1).
Ashwin dismissed Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell in the same over (8th) to complete his feat.
He, however, was later hit for runs as he finished with 2/48 from four overs.
Conway
Conway becomes third-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs: Stats
Conway made 69 off 49 balls, a knock laced with six fours and two maximums.
During his stay, he became the third-fastest batter accomplish to 1,000 IPL runs during his stay, having taken just 24 innings.
He has now raced to 1,006 runs at 47.90.
His strike rate (140.30) is also impressive as this was his 10 fifty and a maiden one of the season. Each of his IPL runs have come for CSK.
Information
Conway was retired hurt
With the required rate shooting up and Dube getting dismissed by a clever knuckleball from Lockie Ferguson, CSK made the unorthodox decision to retire Conway out. This was only the fifth such instance in IPL history.
Information
Updates in points table
With three wins from four games, PBKS are now at the sixth place in the points table. Their NRR reads a brilliant +0.289. Meanwhile, the Super Kings are now reeling at the ninth spot as they have now lost four games on the trot after beating Mumbai Indians in their opener (NRR: -0.889).