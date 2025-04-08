What's the story

Rising star Priyansh Arya stole the show on Tuesday as Punjab Kings thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, to register their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 24-year-old cricketer scored a blistering century as PBKS finished at 219/6.

The Super Kings could not keep up to the scoring rate and were restricted to 201/5. This was hence their fourth defeat on the bounce.

Here are the key stats.