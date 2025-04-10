What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The contest will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

Both teams have had a rough start to the season, with CSK and KKR faltering in their first five matches.

Here are the key player battles that can be on display.