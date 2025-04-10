IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Presenting the key player battles
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The contest will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.
Both teams have had a rough start to the season, with CSK and KKR faltering in their first five matches.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Varun Chakravarthy
Eyes will be on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has already made two fifties this season.
As he has been batting at number three this season, he might face the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy has dismissed Gaikwad twice across six IPL innings. The CSK star has a paltry strike rate of 90 in this battle.
#2
Ajinkya Rahane vs Ravichandran Ashwin
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been in fine touch this year as he has already scored two fifties.
He has a history with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL as the latter has dismissed Rahane six times across 10 meetings.
No other spinner has trapped him even five times. Moreover, Rahane has a strike rate of 108.88 in this regard.
#3
Venkatesh Iyer vs Noor Ahmad
Another CSK spinner who can make a mark in this contest is Noor Ahmad.
With 11 wickets at a remarkable average of 13.63, the left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker of the season.
He could be up against Venkatesh Iyer in the middle overs. The latter has played some fine knocks this year.
Notably, the southpaw has a decent strike rate of 129.59 against left-arm spinners.
#4
Shivam Dube vs Sunil Narine
Besides Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine will also have the responsibility of delivering with his mystery spin bowling.
He might face the dangerous Shivam Dube in the middle overs.
The latter will have his task cut out in this battle as he has only managed 28 runs off as many deliveries against Narine in IPL though he has not been dismissed.