IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya emerges as PBKS' match-winner against CSK
What's the story
Punjab Kings's 24-year-old opening batter Priyansh Arya broke a plethora of records against Chennai Super Kings in Match 22 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Arya played the historic knock in Mullanpur as PBKS recorded an 18-run win.
The southpaw brought up his three-figure score off just 39 balls. As PBKS prevailed in the fixture, Arya is our Player of the Day.
Match highlights
Arya's knock: A display of power-hitting
Even as he lost partners at the other end, Arya stayed undeterred and continued to dominate CSK's bowlers throughout his innings.
Notably, no other batter from PBKS' top-six could enter double digits.
The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank, who walked in at 83/5. The duo added 71 runs as Shashank played the second fiddle.
Arya was finally dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 14th over as his side finished at 219/6.
Analysis
Why Arya is our Player of the Day?
Arya's self-belief was commendable as PBKS had lost five wickets in the first eight overs.
However, even this didn't put the southpaw on the backfoot as he found the ropes for fun.
Notably, this was only Arya's fourth IPL appearance. CSK fell short in the run chase and lost by 18 runs.
Record achievement
Arya joins elite list
Arya finished with 103 off just 42 balls, having smoked seven fours and nine sixes. This was his maiden 50-plus score in IPL.
With his record-breaking century, Arya has now become the eighth uncapped player in IPL history to score a century.
He now shares the honor with the likes of Shaun Marsh, Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prabhsimran Singh.
Feat
Joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton
Arya, who completed his ton off 39 balls, smoked the second-fastest hundred for PBKS.
He is only behind David Miller, who reached the milestone off 38 balls against RCB in 2013.
Meanwhile, Arya overall slammed the joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton and the fastest versus CSK.
Besides Miller, he is only behind Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). The PBKS youngster equaled Travis Head's record.
Rise to fame
Arya's journey to IPL stardom
Arya was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹3.8 crore at the mega auction after he had listed his base price at ₹30 lakh.
He first caught the national attention when he smashed six sixes in an over while representing South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League.
In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arya was Delhi's highest run-scorer with 222 runs in seven innings.