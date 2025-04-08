Even as he lost partners at the other end, Arya stayed undeterred and continued to dominate CSK's bowlers throughout his innings.

Notably, no other batter from PBKS' top-six could enter double digits.

The young opener eventually found a potent partner in Shashank, who walked in at 83/5. The duo added 71 runs as Shashank played the second fiddle.

Arya was finally dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 14th over as his side finished at 219/6.