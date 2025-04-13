What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on April 13.

RCB comfortably chased down 174 in the double-header Saturday's first game, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Philip Salt and Virat Kohli starred in RCB's run-chase. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 75 powered RR to 173/4 on a tricky surface.

Notably, RCB have re-entered the top four.