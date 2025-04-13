IPL 2025: SRH's Abhishek-Head duo earns praise for brilliant partnership
What's the story
The legendary Matthew Hayden has praised the record-breaking stand between Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
The duo's record opening stand helped SRH complete an uncanny run-chase against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
The duo forged an impressive 171-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, as SRH successfully chased down a daunting target of 246 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
While Abhishek smashed 141 runs, Head added 66.
Here's more.
Expert analysis
Hayden acknowledges the incredible event
Hayden emphasized how rare such thoughtful execution is in high-pressure T20 cricket.
He said, "You don't often hear that in T20 cricket, especially during a massive run chase, where even a ball or two can create pressure."
This partnership not only wowed fans but also underlined SRH's resurgence in the tournament.
Abhishek's aggressive batting style contributed a lot to this turnaround.
Match highlights
Abhishek, Head at their destructive best
As mentioned, Head played a supporting role with a measured 66 off 37 balls, smashing 9 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Meanwhile, Abhishek was in an aggressive mood, scoring an incredible 141 off just 55 balls. His innings was decorated with 14 fours and 10 sixes.
Hayden praised their approach on JioHotstar, saying it was "a beautiful, measured and a great partnership," he said.
Record-breaking performance
Abhishek breaks IPL records with his innings
Abhishek slammed his maiden century in the IPL. He struck at a staggering 256.36.
Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls, now the second-fastest by an SRH batter in IPL history.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the seventh SRH batter with a ton in IPL. He slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history.
Information
Record stand for SRH
Abhishek and Head's 171-run stand is now the second-highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL history. This is only behind the 185-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner against RCB in IPL 2019.