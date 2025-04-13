What's the story

In a recent practice session, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer took on the franchise's youngest player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The 14-year-old is the youngest player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

A video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their official X handle captured Archer challenging Suryavanshi with his pace and precision.

The young talent displayed confidence, executing his shots with precision and unleashing some impressive strokes.

