WATCH: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes on Jofra Archer in nets
In a recent practice session, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer took on the franchise's youngest player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
The 14-year-old is the youngest player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
A video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their official X handle captured Archer challenging Suryavanshi with his pace and precision.
The young talent displayed confidence, executing his shots with precision and unleashing some impressive strokes.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi impresses in practice session
Suryavanshi's phenomenal show in the nets with Archer has intrigued cricket fans.
South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi reacted to the unusual juxtaposition, saying, "A 13-year-old facing Jofra in the nets! You think he's gonna be worried if he plays for India and has to face quick bowlers in international cricket?"
He also hoped that similar things would happen in South Africa with the SA20 League.
Video of the unique contest posted by the Royals
Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else if not the IPL?! 💗 pic.twitter.com/pHtA0qpuN5— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2025
Suryavanshi's journey en route to IPL
Suryavanshi, who is yet to make his IPL debut, was picked by RR in last year's mega-auction for ₹1.1 crore.
Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, he made his First-Class debut for the state at 12 years and 284 days in January last year.
He also represented the Indian Under-19 side in a match against Australia last year, where he smashed a century off just 58 balls.
Archer's IPL performance and upcoming match
On the other hand, Archer has taken five wickets in as many matches at 35.40, with best figures of 3/25, in IPL 2025.
The upcoming RR vs RCB clash will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur—RR's first match at their original home venue this season.
Currently, RR sit seventh on the table with two wins and three defeats from five games.