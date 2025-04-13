What's the story

Believe it or not, Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking knock against Punjab Kings was triggered by a 'random thought' he wrote down in his diary.

The note inspired him to smash a stunning 141 off 55 balls, now the highest individual score for an Indian batter in IPL history.

His innings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down Punjab Kings's target of 246 runs and end their four-match losing streak.

Here's more.