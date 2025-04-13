IPL: How a 'diary note' inspired Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking innings
What's the story
Believe it or not, Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking knock against Punjab Kings was triggered by a 'random thought' he wrote down in his diary.
The note inspired him to smash a stunning 141 off 55 balls, now the highest individual score for an Indian batter in IPL history.
His innings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down Punjab Kings's target of 246 runs and end their four-match losing streak.
Here's more.
Inspiration
Diary note plays a part
Sharma's stunning innings was not just a product of his talent but also the motivation from his diary note.
"To be honest, I wrote it today only because usually I wake up and write something," he said as per NDTV.
"So, today I got a random thought that if I do something today, that will be for the Orange Army. So, luckily, today was my day."
This note was the trigger for his record-breaking display on the field.
Resilience
Abhishek overcomes illness and pressure
Despite fighting high fever during SRH's six-day break before their home game, Sharma was determined to make a mark.
He said, "I was sick for four days... I had temperature."
Yet he defied all odds to deliver one of the most unforgettable performances in IPL history.
His ability to deliver under pressure is a testimony to his dedication and commitment toward the game.
Fortune
Abhishek credits luck for playing a role
However, Sharma's record-breaking innings wasn't without a bit of luck.
He was given two lifelines after being dropped and caught off a no-ball, allowing him to continue his assault on Punjab Kings' bowlers.
"If I say no, it will be a lie," he admitted when asked about the pressure before the game.
However, he mentioned that despite four straight losses, team morale remained high.
This positive mindset contributed to their eventual victory over the Punjab Kings.
Ton
Abhishek sets these records with maiden IPL ton
The SRH opener slammed his maiden century in the IPL, managing a whopping 141 runs from 55 balls. He hit 14 fours and 10 sixes, striking at 256.36.
Abhishek completed his ton off 40 balls, now the second-fastest by an SRH batter in IPL history.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek is now the seventh SRH batter with a ton in IPL.
Notably, Abhishek slammed the third-highest individual score in IPL history.
Runs
1,500 IPL runs for Abhishek
Abhishek has raced past 1,500 runs in the IPL with this knock of 141. He owns 1,569 runs at 26.15. In addition to a ton, he has smashed seven fifties.
The batter also went past 150 fours (152) and owns 83 sixes with a strike-rate of 159.77.
Overall in T20s, he has clobbered 3,787 runs. This was his seventh T20 hundred alongside 20 fifties.