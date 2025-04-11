ICC mulls changes in this ODI rule
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a major change to the two-ball rule in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
According to Cricbuzz, the proposed change, which was recommended by the ICC's Cricket Committee, seeks to enhance bowlers' performance by enabling reverse swing.
Under this change, the bowling teams would start with two new balls but use only one from the 25-over mark onwards.I
Rule details
Proposed changes to the 2-ball rule in ODIs
The proposed change doesn't completely do away with the two-ball rule but brings back reverse swing, which is impossible now when the ball retains its shine.
Under these recommendations, teams would have to decide which of the two balls to continue with.
The change hopes for a ball no older than 37-38 overs by the time 50 overs have been bowled, unlike current rules where each ball lasts for 25 overs.
Expert opinions
Experts question 2-ball rule in ODIs
The two-ball rule has been criticized by several experts, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
He described it as a "recipe for disaster," arguing it prevents the ball from aging enough to reverse swing, which is crucial during death overs.
Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee also supported Tendulkar's viewpoint on maintaining a balance between bat and ball in ODIs.
Clock implementation
ICC explores in-game clocks for Test matches
Along with the two-ball rule tweak, the ICC is also mulling in-game clocks for Test matches.
The proposed rule would set a 60-second upper limit between each over, a change already witnessed in white-ball formats.
The Cricket Committee aims to get through 90 overs in a day during these matches, possibly making game completion times much faster.
Format change
ICC considers T20 format for Under-19 World Cup
Separately, world cricket administrators are also mulling a switch to T20 format for the Under-19 World Cup.
The proposal has led to a debate among stakeholders, with some pushing for the junior World Cup to remain a 50-over tournament.
However, supporters of the T20 format argue it is in line with how women's Under-19 World Cups are played currently.